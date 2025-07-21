What is next for Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois?

Oleksandr Usyk is once again undisputed world heavyweight champion after Saturday’s devastating fifth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Usyk sent Dubois to the canvas with a vicious left-handed punch titled Ivan to win back his IBF belt and add it to his WBA, WBC and WBO titles.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what next for Usyk and what this result means for the blue-riband division.

Where does this leave Dubois?

Briton’s Dubois is back in familiar territory and required to rebuild his career. The 27-year-old has managed it twice before after his shock loss to Joe Joyce in 2020 and his first defeat to Usyk two years ago. Frank Warren confirmed his fighter will not return for at least six months and a domestic affair with the likes of Derek Chisora or Dillian Whyte seems most likely at this point.

So, who is next for Usyk?

Usyk proceeded to namecheck Chisora, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker in the ring immediately as potential opponents after Saturday’s 24th victory of his undefeated professional career. The WBO has already implied that Usyk must next defend that belt against Parker. If Usyk, who has suggested his next fight would be his last, was to prefer a trilogy with Fury, he would have to vacate his WBO title and lose undisputed status again.

Is Fury ready for another shot at Usyk?

Tyson Fury wants to face Oleksandr Usyk for a third time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fury wasted no time calling out Usyk after his victory as the ‘Gypsy King’ posted an Instagram video in the early hours of Sunday morning on a run. Fury retired after he lost to Usyk for a second time last December, but maintains he won those bouts and has already revealed he will return to the ring in 2026. Queensberry promoter Warren says Fury would love to fight Usyk at Wembley so it is all eyes on what the Ukrainian decides.

No Fury vs AJ then?

If Usyk does decide to fight Parker next, it would open the door for a long overdue Battle of Britain between Fury and Joshua. Whilst the duo no longer boast the status as world heavyweight champion, it is a contest that would draw huge interest and comfortably sell-out at Wembley. Joshua has been linked with a fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but the best way to add to his legacy would be to take on compatriot Fury – even if it should have happened years earlier.

Best of the rest



