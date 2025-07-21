Paul Gascoigne in ‘best possible place’ after reported hospital admission

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne is in “the best possible place” as he recovers after collapsing at home, according to the friend who found him.

Steve Foster, who drove the 58-year-old to hospital after finding him in a semi-conscious state at his home in Poole, Dorset, told the Sun: “Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now.”

The paper said Gascoigne was admitted to an intensive care ward after being discovered on Friday, but later moved to an acute medical unit, where his condition is said to be stable.

Paul Gascoigne won 57 caps for England (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Mr Foster, who is also Gascoigne’s driver and personal assistant, told the newspaper the former midfielder would “like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”

One of the most naturally gifted footballers of his generation, Gascoigne played for Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton and was capped 57 times by his country.

However, his issues with alcohol addiction and depression are well-documented and he has had a series of health problems in recent years.