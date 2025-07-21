Liverpool agree deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool have struck a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt worth up to £79million for striker Hugo Ekitike, the PA news agency understands.

The talented 23-year-old scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club after last summer making his loan move from Paris St Germain permanent.

Newcastle and Manchester United have been among the interested parties but Premier League champions Liverpool look set to sign Ekitike.

Hugo Ekitike, right, is on track to join Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The PA news agency understands the Reds have agreed to pay a guaranteed £69m to sign the France Under-21 international, with a further £10m possible in add-ons.

The player has been given permission to travel to Merseyside to complete the deal.

Ekitike is set to arrive on Tuesday for his medical and to complete what is expected to be a deal until 2031.

PA understands the hope is for Ekitike to then join Liverpool on their pre-season tour in Asia.