Liam Dawson to make England Test return in place of injured Shoaib Bashir

Liam Dawson will make his first Test appearance in eight years in place of the injured Shoaib Bashir as England look to seal a series win over India at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old played the last of his three Tests in July 2017, but he has been a star performer on the County Championship circuit with Hampshire and amassed 49 wickets in 2023 and a further 53 in 2024.

He had drifted out of England’s red and white-ball contention in recent years, but Bashir breaking a finger on his non-bowling hand in the 22-run win at Lord’s last week opened the door for Dawson.

England have now confirmed their XI, as is now customary, two days out from the fourth Test and Dawson coming in for Bashir is the only change, with Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse retained.

As well as being a shrewd left-arm spinner, Dawson, who returned to England’s T20 side in their win over the West Indies last month, has 18 first-class hundreds and is a renowned as a fine fielder.

Harry Brook said: “(Dawson) is a wily, old fox, very experienced and a very skilful cricketer. He’s played everywhere, played against everyone so hopefully he can have an amazing performance this week.

“He’s willing to always fight for the team, he’s very competitive and it’s good to have him here.”