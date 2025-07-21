Christian Horner’s sacking no surprise given Red Bull ‘drama’ – Zak Brown

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says he was not surprised by Christian Horner’s sacking due to the ongoing “drama” at Red Bull.

Horner’s tenure as boss of Red Bull was dramatically brought to an end on July 9, ending a 20-year chapter in charge of a team he led to 14 world championships.

His departure came 17 months after he was accused by a female staff member of “inappropriate behaviour”. Horner, 51, always denied the claims and was twice exonerated.

Red Bull have struggled on the track this season, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who is 69 points off the title pace ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, consistently linked with a move away from the team.

Brown was not surprised by Horner’s departure (David Davies/PA)

Against that backdrop, Brown, whose McLaren team lead the way in both constructors’ and drivers’ championships, says he was not shocked to see Horner dismissed.

“I’m maybe (surprised by) the timing, but not the result,” Brown told Canadian TV channel TSN.

“I think there’s been a lot of drama there the last couple of years and it doesn’t seem like that drama has been calming down – maybe been getting worse.”

Verstappen has a contract, which includes a performance-related release clause, until 2028, but Mercedes are interested in signing him and the Dutchman has been hesitant to say he will see out his Red Bull deal.

Verstappen’s future has dominated the agenda this season (David Davies/PA)

Horner was the youngest F1 team principal when he took charge of the team in 2005 and has overseen two spells of dominance, with Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen both winning four consecutive drivers’ titles.

Brown believes Horner could return to motorsport in the future, adding: “Given his age and his history in motor racing, I’d be surprised if he didn’t show up somewhere in motor racing.

“But I don’t know his other interests, whether he wants to go run a football team or what have you. So, we’ll see.”