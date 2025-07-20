Scottie Scheffler in command despite double-bogey

A rare misjudgement from runaway Open leader Scottie Scheffler offered a glimmer of hope to the chasing pack but his advantage was still five shots as he entered the back nine at Royal Portrush.

Birdies at the first, after a brilliant approach to a foot, the fourth and fifth had opened up a seven-shot gap and his procession to a first Claret Jug looked even more of a formality for the world number one.

However, he got too greedy with a fairway bunker shot at the eighth and left the ball in the sand, resulting in a double-bogey six and his first dropped shot in 33 holes.

But, typically, he responded with a birdie to get back to 16 under, which was still just about in range of last week’s Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup who had turned in a three-under 33.

China’s Haotong Li, who has been in the top three all week, was also at 11 under having battled his way to a front nine of 35.

Rory McIlroy’s hoped-for charged failed to materialise over the front nine as he did not get the fast start he had on Saturday, when he carded three birdies in four holes.

He turned in 34, at 10 under, but having failed to gain any momentum he needed more unlikely Scheffler mistakes to stand a chance of a dream win in his home Open.

Rory McIlroy’s challenge faded away (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, the errors were coming from him and a mis-hit chip at the 10th cost him a double bogey and with that his chances were over.

Matt Fitzpatrick also struggled over the front nine and was only able to advance his score by a shot, and was one ahead of his Ryder Cup team-mate at 10 under alongside American Harris English.

Two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau carded seven birdies in a 64 which propelled him to nine under and into a tie for sixth with Canadian Corey Conners, also in the clubhouse, and former US Open champion Wyndham Clark, who still had five holes to play.