Marcus Rashford travels to Catalonia as Barcelona move appears close

Marcus Rashford appears to be closing in on his anticipated move to Barcelona after travelling to Catalonia on Sunday evening.

Rashford posted on social media a picture of himself travelling on a private plane, and Spanish media reported that the Manchester United forward had arrived in Catalonia at around 9.30pm local time.

The PA news agency understands a broad agreement is in place following talks between United and Barcelona over a season-long loan that would include an option to buy.

The 27-year-old has not played for his boyhood club since being hauled off in a Europa League match away to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and ended the season on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford is among five players to have informed United they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford, where he came through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 first-team appearances.

He has been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team since pre-season began while seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

In December, the England international admitted he was “ready for a new challenge” and last month revealed he would like to play alongside Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Marcus Rashford finished last season on loan at Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)

Barcelona sporting director Deco in May told Catalan radio station RAC1 that the club “like” Rashford, who does not have a squad number at United having lost the 10 shirt to new signing Matheus Cunha.

Cunha is one of two new signings at United this summer, with the club having also added left-back Diego Leon.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to join them at Old Trafford, with the Cameroon forward in the final stages of completing his move after United finally struck a deal with Brentford worth £65million plus up to £6million in add-ons.