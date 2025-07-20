Liverpool close in on deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, the PA news agency understands.

Claims of a bid of 90million euros (£78m) being accepted for the Frenchman appear to be wide of the mark, with the two clubs still in negotiations over the fee and the structure of any transfer.

But it is understood Liverpool are increasingly confident an agreement will soon be struck, with personal terms already reached with the 23-year-old, who has made a splash in the Bundesliga after last year’s switch from Paris St Germain.

Ekitike initially moved to Frankfurt on loan 18 months ago before completing a permanent switch in the summer and he scored 15 goals in 31 games to help the club finish third in the German top flight.

His exploits attracted the attention of Newcastle, who reportedly had a £70m offer for the France Under-21 international knocked back and have subsequently seemed to have dropped out of the race.

Liverpool had been weighing up a big-money move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, although with the Magpies warning he is not for sale, the Premier League champions switched focus to Ekitike.

Arne Slot’s side have already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili linking up with the side after agreeing a move last August.

The likely arrival of Ekitike to Anfield for another sizeable transfer fee might nudge Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa closer to the exit door as Liverpool look to balance the books. Luis Diaz is still attracting attention from Bayern Munich although the Reds have no plans to sell the Colombian.