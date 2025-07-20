Lions one win from ending wait – what we learned from the first Test

The British and Irish Lions are one victory away from completing their first series win since 2013 after dispatching Australia 27-19 in Brisbane, where the scoreline failed to reflect their dominance.

Here, the PA news agency examines five things learned from the first Test.

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell in Brisbane (David Davies/PA)

Now finish the job

The sense of anticlimax at the final whistle contrasted starkly with the pre-match buzz around Suncorp Stadium. A gulf in class between the rivals had been exposed during the 42 minutes it took the Lions to canter out of sight and now anything other than an emphatic series whitewash will be seen as failure.

Andy Farrell’s men were able to butcher a host of chances and take their foot off the gas after Dan Sheehan crossed early in the second half, yet still be streets ahead. A long couple of weeks awaits the Wallabies.

Huw Jones dive over to score a try that was ruled out (David Davies/PA)

Test match animal

The term coined by Sir Ian McGeechan to describe a special breed of player who rises to the occasion on the biggest stage was typified by Tom Curry, the full-throttle England flanker who terrorised Australia in contact and at the breakdown.

Described as a “machine” by Andy Farrell, Curry shrugged off his indifferent form in previous tour matches to set the physical tone from the moment he pulverised James Slipper in the opening seconds.

Just a fraction behind him were Tadhg Beirne and Tadhg Furlong, who also fully justified why they were picked on reputation.

Russell shines

For periods of the first half, Finn Russell cast a spell on the home defence. His range of passing released team-mates, created openings and set-up tries to leave former Lions fly-halves Dan Biggar and Ronan O’Gara purring in the commentary box.

If Australia had a plan to take him out of the game, it clearly did not work as the Scotland ringmaster cut loose behind a dominant pack.

Fresh from steering Bath to the treble, Russell is operating at the peak of his powers and, on current form, is the best 10 in the game.

Marcus Smith kicks a penalty (David Davies/PA)

Farrell’s wing woes

Apart from the failure to crush the Wallabies, thereby breaking their spirits heading into the second Test, Farrell will be most concerned about his wings.

James Lowe continued the dismal form he has shown all tour while Tommy Freeman made too many wrong decisions game and both would be fretting over keeping their places if there were strong alternatives.

However, Mack Hansen is struggling with a foot injury and Duhan van Merwe’s defensive shortcomings have been exposed repeatedly ever since the curtain raiser against Argentina.

Blair Kinghorn was seen as the first-choice full-back but with Hugo Keenan proving solid enough in the first Test, the Scot could be picked on the wing if he recovers from his knee injury.

Lions captain Maro Itoje is tackled by Australia’s Harry Wilson (David Davies/PA)

Skelton and Valetini

The return of powerful forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini cannot come soon enough for Australia. Having missed the first Test with calf injuries, they have been given the all-clear for the attempt to level the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Skelton’s sheer physical presence will prevent the Wallabies from being bullied in quite the same way, while Valetini provides a destructive carrying option.

It is upon their availability and the fight shown in the final 30 minutes at Suncorp Stadium that Australia’s hopes rest.