Jack Draper to take time out with arm injury as he targets being fit for US Open

Jack Draper has withdrawn from two upcoming Masters tournaments after sustaining an injury to his left arm.

The 23-year-old will not play in both the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open at the end of July and middle of August respectively.

The British number one will miss the tournaments in a bid to make sure he is fit for the US Open, which gets under way on August 24, but told his fans that the injury is not serious and he will be in New York.

He posted on X: “After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati… See you in NYC !”

Draper picked up the injury following another disappointing Wimbledon, where he was knocked out in the second round after a four-set defeat to Marin Cilic.

Wimbledon champion and world number one Jannik Sinner has also withdrawn from the Canadian Open, the tournament confirmed on X, as has 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic.