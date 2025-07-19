Rory McIlroy makes strong start on day three to climb The Open leaderboard

Rory McIlroy began his charge to reel in world number one Scottie Scheffler with three birdies in his first four holes on the third day of The Open at Royal Portrush.

The Northern Irishman, from an hour down the road at Holyrood, promised he would be “firing over the weekend” after making the cut on three under – which was more than he managed six years ago on his home Open here.

He was true to his word with a brilliant 36-foot curling putt at the first, made possible by hitting the opening fairway for the first time this week, and his longest putt of the week produced a determined but understated clenched fist celebration.

The Masters champion has the power to reach the 575-yard second into the wind in two and duly did so with an approach to 27ft from the right rough.

He could not hole his eagle attempt but settled for a birdie, with a brilliant approach to seven feet at the par-four fourth gaining him another shot to get within four of 10-under leader Scheffler, who had still to take to the course alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

Up ahead of him, Russell Henley was putting together a decent round with five birdies and an eagle, with only one bogey, through 12 holes to also get to six under.

Former US Open champion Wyndham Clark shot a five-under-par 66 to get himself to five under.

The highlight of Yorkshireman John Parry’s day was holing a 199-yard eight iron for an ace at the 13th in a round of 67 which saw him finish three under.