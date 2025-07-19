Man Utd and Leeds kick off pre-season with goalless draw in Stockholm

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United and promoted Leeds kicked off pre-season preparations with a 0-0 friendly draw in Stockholm.

The Premier League sides played their first fixture ahead of the new campaign in front of a 45,345 crowd at the Strawberry Arena, where the Red Devils won the Europa League in 2017.

Summer arrivals Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon made their first appearances for Amorim’s men, who edged a forgetful first half in which Chido Obi struck wide when Cunha was well placed.

Casemiro saw a cross deflected by Ethan Ampadu onto the crossbar in stoppage time, with both teams making sweeping changes at the break in Sweden.

Leeds – cheered on by minority owner Will Ferrell – were more of a threat in the second period, when Tom Heaton denied Jayden Bogle and frustrated Man Utd academy graduate Largie Ramazani.

Patrick Dorgu saw a snapshot saved by Illan Meslier, with Daniel Farke’s side surviving a late melee as Kobbie Mainoo hit the crossbar before Ayden Heaven was stopped.