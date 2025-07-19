England’s clash with USA delayed by weather in Washington DC

England’s final summer tour game against the United States has been delayed by an hour because of bad weather in Washington DC.

The game was due to start at 1705 local time (2205 BST) but USA Rugby released a statement 10 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time.

“Match Update. Weather delay ahead of the USA Men vs England match,” the governing body wrote on X.

“New kick-off time will be shared shortly.”

An update from USA Rugby said the game would now kick-off at 1805 local time (2305 BST).

England Rugby posted on their X account that the kick-off was delayed due to a lightning strike in the American capital.

A giant screen at Audi Field told fans to “exit the seating bowl” and “seek shelter in the concourse”.

Football’s Club World Cup was recently held in the US and the tournament was plagued by extreme weather.

Several games were played in fierce heat with temperatures sometimes exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, and Chelsea’s tie with Benfica suffered a lengthy delay after a Charlotte thunderstorm forced the players off the field.

Steve Borthwick’s England were due to wrap up their season against the Eagles after beating Argentina 2-0 in South America.