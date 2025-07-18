Pete Samu absence provides extra motivation, claims coach of Lions’ opponents

The British and Irish Lions have been accused of preventing Pete Samu from appearing for the First Nations and Pasifika XV because they were scared of defeat in Tuesday’s final midweek fixture.

Samu has been withdrawn from the side comprising of players with First Nations or Pacific Island heritage after it emerged that he did not fulfil strict eligibility criteria having only recently signed for the NSW Waratahs.

The composite team replaced the Melbourne Rebels in the Lions’ touring schedule after they entered administration and the terms of agreement for the game state only those currently attached to Super Rugby franchises can be selected.

Australia number eight Samu, who has spent the last two seasons at French club Bordeaux, was able to play for the AUNZ Invitational XV that faced the Lions in Adelaide last Saturday because that match operated under different terms.

The Lions say they did not object to Samu’s selection for Tuesday’s showdown at Marvel Stadium but Rugby Australia are understood to dispute this.

On the eve of the first Test in Brisbane, First Nations and Pasifika head coach Toutai Kefu said the row would provide his players with ammunition to cause a famous upset.

“I’m absolutely gutted, I still can’t believe that they would do it, complain about it, I suppose it is what it is, but it’s extra motivation for our boys,” Kefu said.

“We’re a team that’s just been put together, we’re facing a massive challenge as it is, so he (Samu) would have definitely strengthened us, there’s no doubt about that.

“They must have been worried we were going to win. I don’t know why they would do it.”

RA is disappointed that Samu will not be in action in the fixture that takes place between the first and second Tests.

“Pete Samu is a valued member of the Waratahs and has added greatly to the First Nations & Pasifika squad since entering camp. We had naturally hoped he would be playing in this fixture,” an RA spokesperson said.