Overnight joint-leader Christian Bezuidenhout starts second round with a bogey

Overnight joint-leader Christian Bezuidenhout’s start to day two at The Open did not go entirely to plan on his return to Royal Portrush.

With the wind slightly stronger than Thursday, with potentially heavy rain forecast for the afternoon, the opening hole was not playing any easier – it was fifth-hardest yesterday and already rated most difficult for the early starters.

Bezuidenhout found heavy rough on the right and could only advance his ball 85 yards back into the fairway and missed a nine-footer for par.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout started bogey-birdie to maintain his place in a share of the lead (Brian Lawless/PA

That left Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick, Dane Jacob Skov Olesen and China’s Haotong Li – all afternoon starters – and Harris English sharing the lead on four under.

But Bezuidenhout rejoined them with a birdie at the par-five next.

Australian Marc Leishman, who yesterday complained about the pace of play, sped to a three-under 33 outward nine, and another birdie at the 10th moved him up to two under.

Sergio Garcia, back at The Open for the first time since 2022, dented his hopes of making an early move with a double-bogey after finding a bunker with his approach at the first.

He reclaimed a shot with a birdie at the par-five next but that only got him back to level par.

An eagle for United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley after reaching the second in two got him to one under.