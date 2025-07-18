Manchester United agree terms with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have finally reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.

Six weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils have agreed terms with the Bees to sign the 25-year-old forward.

United are set to pay £65million for Mbeumo, with Brentford reportedly in line for a further £6m in potential add-ons.

The Cameroon international is in line to become the Premier League club’s second summer signing after Brazil international Matheus Cunha arrived from Wolves in a £62.5million deal last month.