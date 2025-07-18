Lions turn up the power to tackle Australia – talking points ahead of first Test

The British and Irish Lions clash with Australia on Saturday to launch their eagerly-awaited three-Test series.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into the Brisbane opener.

Moment of truth

Since their 28-24 defeat by Argentina in Dublin, the Lions have not been truly tested. Five victories over under-strength Super Rugby teams and a disappointing AUNZ Invitational XV have illuminated their journey across Australia, but the standard of opposition meant the result was always assured.

Only in the cauldron of a Test match at Suncorp Stadium will Andy Farrell’s men fully reveal themselves. After six weeks together including training camps, their quality, tactics and identity will finally emerge.

Farrell’s power play

Historically, Australia have been vulnerable up-front and by picking the biggest pack available to him, Farrell has signalled his intention to drive home a Lions advantage.

A beefed-up Ellis Genge is part of a heavy duty front row, the hulking Joe McCarthy will act as enforcer at lock and in Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry, the tourists have opted for their most physical flankers, even if their selection is not justified by their form on tour. It is a pack designed to submit the Wallabies.

Scotland trio ready to ignite

While the Lions have the muscle to take Australia apart in the forwards, they also possess an all-Scotland midfield trio capable of lighting fireworks behind the scrum.

Finn Russell during the victory over the Queensland Reds (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones are reunited with the aim of bringing the familiarity born of their tried and tested combination to the famous red jersey.

Russell provides genius and maturing game management at fly-half, while his centres run hard and pick good lines. All three can be match winners on their day.

Wallabies in the Lions’ jaws

Australia were already underdogs to win the first Test – and the series – even before tackle-busting forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton joined fly-half Noah Lolesio, flanker Langi Gleeson and hooker Dave Porecki on the injured list.

They still have classy operators, especially centres Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and breakdown specialist Fraser McReight, but it would be a seismic upset if a side ranked eighth in the world were to topple the combined might of four nations.

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt during the captain’s run at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (David Davies/PA)

The Schmidt factor

Possibly more than any player on field, the Lions are most concerned about the figure directing operations from the sidelines.

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is now in charge of the Wallabies where his proven tack record as a master tactician with a meticulous eye for detail, as well as his inside knowledge on Farrell and many of the Lions, is seen as a potential leveller.

“You know he’ll give them an inner confidence so that they’re up for a series win,” Farrell said of his former Ireland boss.