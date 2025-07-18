Lennox Lewis expecting a ‘different’ Daniel Dubois in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Lennox Lewis believes Oleksandr Usyk will face a “different” Daniel Dubois in Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight contest at Wembley and backed the British boxer to follow in his footsteps.

Lewis was the last fighter from this country to be undisputed champion in the blue-riband division.

Usyk has already claimed one victory against Dubois back in Poland in 2023, but Lewis feels the 27-year-old from London is no longer the “baby” of the heavyweight scene and ready to grasp his date with destiny in front of more than 90,000 at England’s national stadium.

“Dubois was a baby in the sport and now he’s a man. He’s been knocked down, he’s been hit with a right hand, called all sorts of names but he’s come through that and that’s growth,” Lewis insisted.

“He has been hurt and got back up. I think he has grown as a fighter. You’re not going to see the same Daniel Dubois from 18 months ago. You won’t see the same guy. He is going to be a different fighter in this next fight.

“Usyk probably thinks Daniel is weak mentality but I think he is strong mentality.

“I think you have to grow from weak to strong. He has obviously prepared himself for what is coming and he is ready for this challenge.”

Dubois’ career was at a juncture after he tasted defeat by a ninth-round stoppage to Usyk 18 months ago.

Further questions were asked of Dubois, despite being able to floor Usyk for close to four minutes with what was deemed an illegal low blow.

The response has been impressive with Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and compatriot Anthony Joshua stopped in stunning fashion and Dubois has collected the IBF-belt along the way to fulfil his lifelong dream.

Dubois’ dad Dave, also known as Stan, has been in his corner during those fights and always predicted his son would one day achieve the greatness Lewis experienced in 1999.

Lewis added: “You’ve got to keep your superpowers with you. If you’re father is in the corner, that’s added strength and you need all your strength, especially going for this fight.

“It’s the biggest fight of his career so he has to sacrifice everything and make sure his team is strong. His dad being there, his team is strong.”

It was at Peacock Gym in Canning Town where Lewis first laid eyes on Dubois and feels the stars could align under the Wembley arch on Saturday.

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois face off during their weigh-in (Bradley Collyer/PA).

“He’s grown as a boxer right in front of our eyes,” Lewis reflected.

“He is believing in himself more, he is working harder and he has been focused for a long time. A lot of people don’t realise how much sacrifice he has done.

“Climbing to the top, you’ve got to have been through trials and tribulations and Daniel has been through his.

“Now he is right there, he was almost there the other day, he knows what it feels like and got a taste for it, now he wants the whole thing.”