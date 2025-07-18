Hannah Hampton: England heading in ‘right direction’ after dramatic penalty win

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton declared “proper England is back” after the defending champions booked their place in the Euro 2025 semi-finals with a dramatic 3-2 penalty win over Sweden.

Lucy Bronze’s winning spot-kick – England’s seventh of an error-strewn shootout – coupled with Smilla Holmberg’s miss, booked the Lionesses a last-four meeting with Italy after they staged a stirring late fightback to snatch a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Bronze and substitute Michelle Agyemang scored in the space of 103 seconds to cancel out Kosovare Asllani’s opener and Stina Blackstenius’ 25th-minute strike, while Hampton earned player-of-the-match honours for a massive shift which included two saves in the shootout.

“It shows proper England is back,” said Hampton, when asked about the Lionesses’ commitment to fight with everything they had – even at the expense of her own nose – after clawing their way back into the contest.

“We’re going in the right direction. I think you know that everyone would be putting their bodies on the line. Literally you could see that out there.

“We said at half-time, ‘we don’t want to go home, so it’s down to us to turn the game around’.”

Much of the build-up to this tournament centred around Chelsea shot-stopper Hampton, who had gradually usurped popular Euro-winning keeper Mary Earps as Sarina Wiegman’s first choice.

Earps announced her shock international retirement before Wiegman’s squad announcement, as a result leaving major-tournament debutant Hampton with the weight of the nation’s expectations on her 24-year-old shoulders.

“It’s obviously been a difficult couple of years within the England environment,” said Hampton, “(but) all the girls were ecstatic (tonight). They’ve seen all the hard work that I’ve put in and how difficult it’s been, and how they’ve helped me get to the point that I am now, where I am happy to be wearing an England shirt again.”

For nearly 80 minutes victory seemed out of reach, but the introduction of three 70th-minute substitutes – including Agyemang – followed shortly by Chloe Kelly – sparked England to life.

It was Kelly who made an instant impact, her deep cross picking out 33-year-old Bronze – England’s oldest and most experienced major tournament player – who cushioned a header past Jennifer Falk to give England hope.

Moments later, 19-year-old substitute Agyemang, the youngest of the group winning just her third cap, scored to force extra-time.

The error-strewn shootout saw Falk make four saves, but Sweden’s own misses – including one from their keeper – allowed Bronze to emphatically fire in the one that ultimately counted.

England boss Wiegman agreed it was the most chaotic contest she had ever witnessed, the usually composed Dutchwoman admitting even she was still feeling “hyper” and “very emotional” long after the final whistle.

Wiegman rarely dishes out individual praise, but allowed herself to laud Bronze, who before this contest had reminded England that they were capable of “win(ning) a game in any means possible.”

“Lucy Bronze is one of a kind,” said Wiegman. “I have never, ever seen this before in my life, and I’m very lucky person that I’ve worked with so many incredible people, incredible football players, and there are so so many, but what she does, and her mentality.

“That penalty, the goal, but that’s not (even) what defines her. It’s that resilience, that fight. I think the only way to get her off the pitch is in a wheelchair.”