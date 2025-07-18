Former Wolves and England captain Paul Ince banned from driving and ordered to pay more than £7,000

The 57-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he admitted driving his black Range Rover while over the limit on June 28 in Neston, Cheshire.

District Judge Jack McGarva told Ince: “The message has got to be if you’re going to drive you don’t drink at all.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a £2,000 statutory surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Ince posing for a selfie with a fan outside court (Jacob King/PA)

Arriving at court, he signed an autograph with a fan and posed for a selfie with another.

The former England captain, who has previously played for West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Liverpool as a midfielder, won 53 caps for his country.

Ince played for Wolves from 2002 until 2006, helping them win promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 2003. He made 127 appearances and scored 12 goals.

After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.