Snoop Dogg officially becomes co-owner of Swansea

American rapper Snoop Dogg has officially become co-owner of Championship club Swansea.

The 53-year-old star, who hinted at investing in the club by helping promote the club’s shirt launch earlier this week, has joined Croatian midfielder Luka Modric in linking up with the Swans.

He said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

“I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club.”

On Sunday Snoop Dogg unveiled Swansea’s new kit with the south Wales club taking a playful dig at Wrexham’s Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool actor Reynolds had responded to Wrexham’s own kit launch by posting a picture of himself on Instagram wearing the latest shirt while holding a dog.

Swansea reacted by turning to another famous ‘canine’ face for their kit unveiling ahead of the 2025-26 season, posting on X: “Dogg included @SnoopDogg.

“Nuthin’ But A Wales Thang, the Jacks are ready. We’re the Pride of Wales.”

Now the Swans have confirmed another high-profile owner has arrived in both Welsh football and, along with former American football star Tom Brady at Birmingham, in next season’s Championship.

Luka Modric has also invested in the club (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Swans said in a statement: “Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.

“The 53-year-old, who caused a social media sensation when he helped launch our 2025-26 home shirt on Saturday, comes on board a few months after Croatian football great Luka Modrić became part of Swansea City.

“Snoop is renowned as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, and has sold 35 million albums worldwide across a performing and recording career spanning more than 30 years.

“The Death Row Records owner has won countless awards and received 17 Grammy nominations.

“He has also always had a deep love of sport, and football in particular. At one point he was a brand ambassador for the FIFA video game series, and has been pictured wearing a variety of team jerseys over the years.

“Swansea’s home kit may be the latest in that sequence, but Snoop’s ties to the club will run deeper than the donning of the famous white shirt as he formally becomes a member of club ownership.

“And it is hoped his global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.”

The club say they have unveiled a mural of Snoop Dogg on the Swansea.com stadium’s West Stand.

Chief executive Tom Gorringe said: “It is very exciting for us as a football club to formally welcome Snoop Dogg as a co-owner and investor into Swansea City.

“His enjoyment and love of football is well documented and he has often spoken of a desire to get more involved in the sport. We are delighted he believes that being part of Swansea City is the right way to realise that ambition.

“Dogg is passionate about this project and helping us continue to raise the profile of the club to as wide an audience as possible.”