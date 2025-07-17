Marcus Smith keeps Owen Farrell out of Lions squad for first Test in Australia

Marcus Smith has defied expectations by winning a place on the bench for the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against Australia, but Owen Farrell and Henry Pollock miss out on selection.

Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne have been given the nod in the ferociously competitive flanker positions and, alongside number eight Jack Conan, form the biggest and most physical back row available to head coach Andy Farrell.

The team’s main source of creativity will be provided by an all-Scotland midfield trio of Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones with the hard-running Bundee Aki having to settle for a replacement role.

Blair Kinghorn’s knee injury means Hugo Keenan is picked at full-back, with Smith providing cover at 15 and fly-half.

The bench options narrowed when Mack Hansen was ruled out by a foot injury, but Smith’s presence still represents a personal triumph given his Test prospects looked bleak at the start of the tour and appeared to recede further when Owen Farrell was called up as an injury replacement for Elliot Daly.

Andy Farrell’s son was expected to be given a supporting role at Suncorp Stadium but he misses out on the 23 entirely, as does the rising star of English rugby Pollock, who loses out to Ben Earl as back row cover.

Ireland dominate the starting XV with an eight-strong contingent, while England provide four players and Scotland three.

For the first time since 1899 there is no Welshman in the matchday squad. Jac Morgan is their only representative in the 44-man touring party, but he has lost out to Curry in the race for the number seven jersey.

Curry has yet to find his stride Down Under but the Lions coaching team view his physicality, work rate and big game experience as too valuable to leave out.

Beirne was locked in a selection duel with Ollie Chessum and he has won on this occasion, with his English rival present as a high-quality reinforcement off the bench.

There are no surprises in a front row consisting of Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, while captain Maro Itoje is joined by Joe McCarthy in the engine room and wings James Lowe and Tommy Freeman are present as expected.

“We are entering the business end of the tour and it is time to put in our best performance to date,” Andy Farrell said.

“We know how motivated the Wallabies will be and we know they are a well organised and dangerous side.

“It s a great occasion and a proud moment for Maro Itoje, who will captain the Test side, but also for those players who get the opportunity to represent the group on Saturday night.”

Lions team: H Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); T Freeman (Northampton Saints/England), H Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), J Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); F Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland), J Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); E Genge (Bristol Bears/England), D Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), T Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), M Itoje (Saracens/England) (C), J McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), T Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland), T Curry (Sale Sharks/England), J Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), A Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), W Stuart (Bath Rugby/England), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England), B Earl (Saracens/England), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), M Smith (Harlequins/England), B Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland).