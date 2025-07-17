Jos Buttler helps Lancashire overcome Yorkshire and reach quarter-finals

Jos Buttler’s half-century fired Lancashire to a Roses victory over Yorkshire and a spot in the Vitaliy Blast quarter-finals.

The England batter drilled 77 off 46 balls to pass 13,000 career runs as he took Lancashire to 174 all out at Headingley.

Sir James Anderson then took three for 25 from his four overs, with Chris Green recording three for 27, as Yorkshire were bowled out for 153 as their bitter rivals won by 21 runs.

Jordon Cox hit a stunning 139 not out as Essex beat Hampshire by four wickets.

Coming in at number three, Cox hit a career-best score after pummelling 11 fours and 11 sixes in his sixty-ball innings as Essex chased down 220.

Hampshire had set an imposing target after Toby Albert scored 84 off 55 balls and Hilton Cartwright added 56.

Worcestershire still have a slim chance of progression to the quarter-finals as they beat Nottinghamshire by 45 runs.

Ethan Brookes’ 57 helped Worcestershire to 206 for seven and then took three for 40 as the Outlaws were bowled out for 161.

Earlier, Sussex claimed a last-ball four-wicket win over Gloucestershire.

Danny Lamb saw his side over the line with 16 off the final five balls to finish reach 189 for six in response to the hosts 185 for five.