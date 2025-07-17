Daniel Dubois denies accusation of mental fragility ahead of Oleksandr Usyk bout

Daniel Dubois promised to write his own script after a spiky press conference at Wembley where he faced more accusations of mental fragility before Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas insisted Dubois was the “same guy” as two years ago and still had “weakness” in his mind following the Briton’s ninth-round stoppage in Poland to the current WBA, WBO and WBC champion.

That second defeat of Dubois’ career, after he took a knee to be counted out against Joe Joyce in 2020 following a broken left orbital bone, sparked more question marks, but the 27-year-old has bounced back with knock-out wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and most notably compatriot Anthony Joshua.

Daniel Dubois (right) and Oleksandr Usyk (left) during a press conference (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Klimas’ claim was followed by Sergey Lapin, sports director of Usyk’s team, stating talk of Dubois’ new-found mental focus was an “illusion”, which sparked pushback by Queensberry promoter Frank Warren and Dubois’ trainer Don Charles.

IBF-belt holder Dubois cut a relaxed figure while verbal volleys were traded and laughed when Usyk uttered on multiple occasions “don’t push the horses”, but made clear he will do whatever it takes to create history and become the first British undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

“Right now I just want to get it on, I’m going to write my own script. They have their own script, I am going to write my own and win these belts and be the man,” Dubois insisted.

“I’ve prepared right. I’m just on a different level now, I’m ready to come through whatever I need to on Saturday and get all them belts. I am chasing glory and I am chasing greatness.

“This is history-making and I have just got to do a real demolition job. I’m hungry and ready for it.”

Warren sparked the war of words when he expressed his belief that Dubois would shock favourite Usyk, which Klimas immediately took umbrage with.

Trainer Charles later suggested Kilmas must have been “sleeping” during Dubois’ last three fights before Riz Khan, Dubois’ manager, accused Team Usyk of being “rattled”.

Usyk disagreed but let his ice-cold demeanour slip slightly when his age came into question.

“It’s your opinion? Maybe, I don’t know. I not feel (rattled),” Usyk responded.

“Listen, I respect this guy, this young guy. This guy is motivated but I am too. I am not an old guy. 38 is not old, you know? We will see on Saturday.”





Dubois did respond to chants of Usyk by trying to gee up the assembled media in his favour before he walked off without pictures of the duo being taken, which forced Warren to step in and jokingly go head-to-head with Saturday’s favourite.

Before Dubois left the stage he fielded a question about an alleged bet of 500,000 dollars placed on Usyk to win by multiple-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez.

But Dubois said: “It don’t mean nothing to me, it don’t mean s*** to me. He is going to lose his money, I am just focused now. Let’s get it on.

“I know what I’ve got to do. I am a young lion and I just need to take over, be the man and execute him.”