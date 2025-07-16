Deepti Sharma helps India to victory against England in first ODI

Deepti Sharma’s half-century helped India to a four-wicket victory over England in the first One Day International in Southampton.

England lost early wickets and were reeling at 97 for four, but Sophia Dunkley put on an innings-saving 83 which helped England to 258 for six from their 50 overs.

India looked in control with the bat at the start of their innings, but a cluster of wickets swung the momentum back in England’s favour until Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues came to the crease and their partnership almost took India to the finish line.

Sharma’s knock of 62 ensured they secured a first victory to kick-off the three-match ODI series after already claiming a series win in T20s.

India made their breakthrough from just their eighth delivery when Kranti Goud castled Amy Jones and fellow opener Tammy Beaumont fell victim to the same bowler, trapped lbw to leave England 20 for two.

Emma Lamb came together with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and the pair put on 71 before the the former sent one from Sneh Rana straight into the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur following a run of five overs without a boundary.

England were beginning to crumble and India had them four down with just 97 on the board when Sciver-Brunt danced down the wicket to Rana and Rodrigues was on hand to take an excellent catch.

Dunkley and Alice Davidson-Richards had the task of steadying the ship and their 106-run partnership gave England licence to try and motor on.

Shortly after passing the 200 mark, Davidson-Richards was sent packing after she was stumped by Richa Ghosh.

England accelerated in the final three overs, putting on another 36 runs before Dunkley was dismissed by Amanjot Kaur with the final ball having helped to salvage England’s innings.

India were making the run chase look a formality until Smriti Mandhana nicked Lauren Bell into the gloves of Jones on 28.

Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol fell in relatively quick succession. Rawal was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone and Deol was dismissed in sloppy fashion as she failed to ground her bat while running into the crease. Davidson-Richards’ inch-perfect throw meant she had to make her way back to the pavilion.

The game turned in the hosts’ favour midway through the innings after Harmanpreet Kaur was originally given not out for an lbw from Charlie Dean. Sciver-Brunt decided to send it upstairs and the review showed the ball to be hitting the stumps as India went four down.

Sharma (62*) and Rodrigues (48) put on what looked to be a match-winning 90 partnership but Bell bounced the latter out to give England glimmer of hope, with India needing 45 from 51.

Ghosh also fell but Sharma rotated the strike successfully with Amanjot Kaur to seal the win.