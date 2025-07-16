Dan Sheehan says Lions can fire up travelling support if they ‘give them a win’

Dan Sheehan insists a winning series against Australia is the best legacy his British and Irish Lions can leave behind.

The Lions are strong favourites to complete their first triumphant tour since 2013 when they toppled the Wallabies 2-1 and they enter Saturday’s opening Test buoyed by a perfect record Down Under of five wins.

Fans will start streaming into Brisbane over the coming days and in the face of criticism in the Australian media that Andy Farrell’s tourists have shown limited willingness to engage in community events, Sheehan declares winning is the only currency that matters.

“The best way to connect with supporters is to give them a win,” the Ireland hooker said.

“Performance is the way to do that. Yeah we can give them a cheer and a clap after the game but ultimately that’s not what they came for – they came for a good game of rugby. If we do that, they’ll feel part of it.

“A goal of ours is to make sure that if we have a big crowd on Saturday – which we probably will – we bring them into the game and make it feel almost like a 50/50 game that could be anywhere in the world.

“But I still think it’s down to what we put out on the pitch, that’s how you get the crowd in behind you.

“It would be a good story and a good legacy to have a winning series. We haven’t delved too much into the wider picture.

Henry Pollock has ruffled feathers by revealing the Lions’ intention to whitewash the Wallabies 3-0 (David Davies/PA).

“We did at the start when we were trying to frame the mindset, but this week has been all about Saturday.

“There’s going to be no holding anything back, or waiting for the next two Tests. It’s all about Saturday.

“We’re in a good spot. The lads are hungry, and we’re expecting the Wallabies to be hungry. There will be fireworks on Saturday.”

The Lions ruffled feathers in the wake of their 48-0 victory over Saturday’s AUNZ Invitational XV when flanker Henry Pollock revealed their intention to whitewash Australia 3-0 and become the best team to have represented the elite of British and Irish rugby.

Captain Maro Itoje then doubled down on the desire to put the Wallabies to the sword – and Sheehan believes there is no reason why they should not aim high.

Tom Curry (centre), pictured with team-mates Henry Pollock (left) and Josh van der Flier, is expected to get the openside flanker nod of Jac Morgan when the Lions team is named for the first Test in Brisbane (David Davies/PA).

“I don’t think that’s anything too crazy. It’s a massive goal of ours to make sure we reach our potential,” he said.

“If we do reach our potential we have the possibility to be one of the best teams. I think they’re fair comments.”

Farrell names his team on Thursday with Tom Curry expected to be given the nod in the ferociously competitive openside position ahead of Jac Morgan and Josh van der Flier.

Tadhg Beirne appears to be winning his battle with Ollie Chessum at blindside flanker, while Sione Tuipulotu has now edged ahead of Bundee Aki in the race to start at inside centre.

With Blair Kinghorn losing his battle with a knee injury, Hugo Keenan is favourite to be picked at full-back with Marcus Smith potentially supplying cover from the bench.