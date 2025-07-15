Xander Schauffele trying to ‘piece way back’ ahead of Open defence

Defending Open champion Xander Schauffele admits it was humbling to see the “perfect storm” which brought him two majors in three months last summer disappear.

A year ago the 31-year-old added the Claret Jug to his US PGA title in a stellar season which also brought 13 other top-10 finishes.

However, a rib injury in December restricted him to just one appearance in the first three months of this year and any hope he had of continuing his momentum was lost.

Defending Open champion Xander Schauffele has had a humbling year so far (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Going from on top of the moon to, you know, knocked off completely, it’s a humbling thing for sure,” Schauffele told the PA news agency at an event for sponsors Callaway in Portrush’s famous Harbour Bar.

“Winning my first major, getting the monkey off my back, came at a perfect time – if you want to, call it a perfect storm.

“Feeling completely free and playing unbelievable golf, it’s a pretty dangerous thing so I felt like I was riding that wave.

“So I’m just trying to piece my way back, gain a little bit of confidence each and every week with each and every shot to be honest.”

His confidence received a boost with only his second top-10 finish in 12 events at last week’s Scottish Open.

Performing well on a links course was ideal preparation for the defence of the Claret Jug he won at Troon, but the American does not really view it in that manner.

“It’s a strange thing to defend when the venue changes. When I handed over the Claret Jug on Monday morning it felt like a defence, but when I’m on the property I’m not remembering the shots I hit when I won,” added Schauffele.

“I’m trying to relearn the course, learn how far the ball’s going, what the winds are doing, what bunkers you can and can’t hit it in. So it’s a weird thing.”

What does not change, however, is the fact he has two majors under his belt to give him valuable experience.

He said: “I don’t think it hurts. I think it’s one of those things where, if I can get myself in a position, I’ve done it twice now. There’ll be a pack of guys who have done it more than that and then there’ll be a pack of guys who’ve never done it.

“So it’ll give me a slight advantage in that moment, but we’re far away from that and I’m trying to focus on some small things to start.

“My advantage will be if I can put myself in a good position come the weekend.”