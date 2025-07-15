Newcastle insist Alexander Isak not for sale amid Liverpool interest in star man

Liverpool have not given up hope of prising striker Alexander Isak away from Newcastle, despite the Magpies’ insistence he is not for sale.

A report on Tuesday suggested the Reds are prepared to pay £120million for the 25-year-old Sweden international, who has been a huge hit at St James’ Park since his £63million arrival from Real Sociedad during the summer of 2022.

The PA news agency understands there has been no formal contact between the two clubs over a player who is the subject of long-standing interest from Anfield.

However, sources on Merseyside have indicated Isak is among a series of options being considered this summer as the Reds look to bolster their attacking options in the wake of the death of Diogo Jota and the possible departures of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

The frontman, who is currently at a pre-season training camp in Austria with his team-mates, still has three years remaining on his contract on Tyneside and the Magpies, who are trying to tie him to a new deal, remain adamant he is going nowhere.

It is understood they have put a value on him of around £150million in an attempt to ward off potential suitors.

Indeed, sources in the north east have insisted the club’s ongoing pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked with Liverpool, is no indication they are seeking a replacement for the Swede, but rather a new team-mate.

Newcastle’s majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have the financial clout to resist any approach should they remain steadfast in their determination to hang on to a player who is understood not to be agitating for a move.

But in the age of profit and sustainability rules – head coach Eddie Howe was forced to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last summer to avoid a points deduction – a formal bid which would all but double their money inside three years might at least cause them to pause for thought.

Neither club has commented on the situation, which will prompt frenzied speculation on the banks of both the Mersey and the Tyne.

Isak, who has also been repeatedly linked with Arsenal, has been one of the flag-bearers for Newcastle’s return to prominence under their new owners.

His goals last season helped to fire the club into the Champions League for the second time in three years, and it was his strike at Wembley in March that effectively secured a 2-1 Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool which ended the Magpies’ 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have told Bayern Munich Luis Diaz is not for sale after rejecting a £59million bid.

PA understands the Bundesliga champions’ offer of 67.5million euros (£58.6m) was immediately dismissed, in keeping with the club’s stance which saw them rebuff an approach from Barcelona earlier in the summer.

Diaz is in the last two years of his contract and, while talks have not progressed over a new deal, privately Liverpool insist he remains an important player and interested clubs are being told that.

There is also a long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League in the 28-year-old Colombia international.

Liverpool have rejected a £59million bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz (Mike Egerton/PA)

Al-Hilal’s failed 100m euros (£87m) bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who is two years older, is viewed by some as a benchmark valuation for an elite attacker in the domestic and global market, but regardless there remains no appetite to sell.

Only a few weeks ago Diaz hinted at uncertainty over his future by claiming his representatives were openly discussing his options.

“We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening,” he said last month.

“We’re trying to arrange what’s best for us.”