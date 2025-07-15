Morgan Gibbs-White trains with Forest as Tottenham move continues to stall

Morgan Gibbs-White trained with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday as his protracted move to Tottenham continues to stall.

The England international was set for a medical in north London on Friday after Spurs were understood to have triggered Gibbs-White’s £60million release clause.

However, Forest have accused the Europa League winners of contacting Gibbs-White directly before going to the club.

They were left furious after what they consider a breach of confidentiality on the release clause and direct contact with their player.

Morgan Gibbs-White in action against Chelsea (Richard Sellers/PA).

Forest opened a legal case against Spurs and do not plan to liaise with them again until the matter is resolved.

The PA news agency understands Forest have not made an official complaint to the Premier League as things stand, though the governing body may get involved to oversee the matter.

Gibbs-White returned to pre-season training on Monday and again trained on Tuesday, despite reports to the contrary on social media.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his contract at the City Ground and the club have been keen to go to the negotiating table over a bumper long-term contract, with a significant pay rise.

However, the PA news agency understands Gibbs-White has refused to enter talks and now clearly sees his future elsewhere.

Gibbs-White joined Forest for £25m in the summer of 2022 following their promotion to the Premier League and was instrumental in delivering European football to Forest for the first time since 1996, with seven goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League games.

He was on Manchester City’s radar earlier this summer but Pep Guardiola’s side moved on to different targets.

Tottenham have been approached for comment by the PA news agency.