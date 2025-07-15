Everton sign Republic keeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth

Republic of Ireland keeper Mark Travers has completed his move from Bournemouth to Everton after signing a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old has joined the Toffees for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £4million plus add-ons and has committed his future to the blue half of Merseyside until the summer of 2029.

Travers told evertontv: “I’m extremely proud and excited to be an Everton player. Coming in, you can feel how big this club is and the history that comes with it. You really feel that with the fanbase, the new stadium now as well and the direction the club is going in.

“It’s a fresh start for me to come up here and try a new chapter in my career.

“It’s a really exciting time to be part of this massive football club and I just can’t wait to get going.”

Travers, who made 82 appearances for the Cherries during his nine years with the club, which also included loan spells with Swindon, Stoke and Middlesbrough, will provide competition for England number one Jordan Pickford, and he is relishing that prospect.

The four-times-capped Ireland international said: “Jordan is an outstanding goalkeeper for club and country. I’m looking forward to competing with everyone here and being a Premier League player.

Mark Travers will provide competition for England number one Jordan Pickford (Cody Froggatt/PA)

“Being in this environment is huge. We’re going to push each other every day in training and whatever happens on the weekend, we’re going to be there for each other and make the most of every opportunity that comes.

“It’s always really exciting to work with a new group and being able to help the younger lads as well. I’ll give it everything. I’ll take pride in doing the right things on and off the pitch and representing this club with a lot of pride.”

Manager David Moyes moved to secure Travers’ signature following the departures of Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia at the end of their contracts.