England recall spinner Liam Dawson for fourth Test to replace Shoaib Bashir

England have recalled spinner Liam Dawson for next week’s fourth Rothesay Test against India, with the all-rounder replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir.

The 35-year-old made the last of his three Test appearances eight years ago but looks set for an unexpected return at Emirates Old Trafford following Bashir’s withdrawal.

Bashir took the match-winning wicket in a tense finish at Lord’s on Monday evening, having already broken the little finger on his left hand. He is set for surgery in the coming days and will miss the remainder of the series.

Dawson has been picked ahead of fellow left-armer Jack Leach, despite the latter being centrally contracted.