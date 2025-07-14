Wimbledon’s memorable matches: Raducanu’s thriller and Dimitrov’s heartbreak

A thrilling Wimbledon fortnight came to an end with title wins for Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on five memorable matches from SW19.

Third round – Aryna Sabalenka beat Emma Raducanu 7-6 (6) 6-4

Emma Raducanu, right, ran the top seed close (Adam Davy/PA)

Late-night drama under the roof on Centre Court has been in short supply since Andy Murray limped off into the sunset, but Raducanu reminded the tennis world what a special talent she is before a narrow loss to world number one Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old played some electrifying tennis but was unable to apply the finishing touches, eventually going down in two tight sets after exactly two hours.

The first set alone took 74 minutes, with Raducanu saving seven set points and creating one of her own, while she led 4-1 in the second before Sabalenka recovered.

Fourth round – Jannik Sinner beat Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 5-7 2-2 ret

Jannik Sinner, left, checks on the injured Grigor Dimitrov (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A sliding doors moment as Dimitrov suffered Wimbledon heartbreak when he was on the verge of knocking out the world number one and eventual champion.

The 34-year-old Bulgarian had won the first two sets and was playing some inspired tennis when, at 2-2 in the third, he clutched his chest after serving an ace.

Sinner rushed around the net to check on his opponent as he sat, in some distress, on the court with a pectoral injury which forced him to retire, handing the Italian a major reprieve.

Fourth round – Amanda Anisimova beat Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-4

A tense third-set shoot-out between two players in form on the grass had spectators on Court One on the edge of their seats.

Noskova broke first but Anisimova responded almost straight away and an ace for 2-3 proved the turning point for the American, who then reeled off 10 straight points to break and hold to love.

Anisimova, the eventual runner-up, received a warning for racket abuse as her opponent drew level but then forced two match points on the Czech’s serve and took the second, leaving Noskova throwing her racket in frustration after a high-quality two-hour battle.

Fourth round – Cameron Norrie beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-7 (7) 6-7 (5) 6-3

There was considerable beef between Cameron Norrie, left, and Nicolas Jarry

Norrie battled through to the quarter-finals to become the last Briton standing in singles after a five-set marathon low on quality but high on aggro.

Chilean hot head Jarry was enraged at how long Norrie – who had a match point in the third set – was taking between first and second serve, pleading with the umpire “He does it always. Do I have to suck it up?”

He made his feelings even clearer after the four-and-a-half-hour contest as the pair had a heated exchange of views beneath the umpire’s chair.

Final – Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

Sinner celebrates a first Wimbledon title (John Walton/PA)

After Anisimova’s no-show in the women’s final, Wimbledon needed something special from the men, and they delivered.

Sinner and Alcaraz showed why they are one and two in the world with some fabulous rallies and outrageous shot-making.

Alcaraz took the opening set with a stunning backhand winner on the stretch, but Sinner’s level was more consistent throughout as the Italian got revenge for his defeat to his great rival in the French Open final last month.