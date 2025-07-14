Jamie Ritchie and Tom Jordan ruled out of Scotland’s Test with Samoa

Scotland have lost Jamie Ritchie and Tom Jordan to injury for their final summer tour match against Samoa.

Flanker Ritchie, who left Edinburgh this summer to sign for Perpignan, and new Bristol back Jordan were both injured in Saturday’s 29-14 defeat by Fiji.

However, Matt Fagerson has brushed off the knock he suffered in Suva and both Ben Muncaster and Gregor Brown are in line to return for Friday’s game at Eden Park in Auckland.

Assistant coach Pete Horne said: “Jamie, unfortunately, he’s hurt his foot. He’s going to be ruled out for the weekend, which is a shame for him.

Tom Jordan has suffered a fracture (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’ve got good news on Matt. He trained earlier and is going to be fit for the weekend, which is great.

“And then another one that’s unlucky is Tom Jordan. He had a little bit of pain after the game. He doesn’t really complain about anything but he had a bit of swelling in his hand.

“He went for a scan and an X-ray and he’s actually got a fracture in his hand. So he’s going to be ruled out of this weekend as well.”

On the players who missed out on Saturday, Horne said: “Gregor is progressing really well. He took part in a bit of training earlier. He’s going through his return to play protocol but he’s tracking really well and should be available, all going well, over the next couple of days.

“And Ben was back training by the back end last week. So he’ll be fine as well.”