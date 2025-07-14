Chelsea’s Club World Cup win ‘not an upset’ – Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill insists Chelsea’s Club World Cup win was no fluke and the Premier League and Champions League are now in their sights.

The Blues defied the odds to overpower a Paris St Germain side who were overwhelming favourites in Sunday’s final in New York.

Cole Palmer was the star of the show in front of a crowd of 81,118 at MetLife Stadium, scoring two fine goals and creating the other for Joao Pedro in a shock 3-0 win.

Defender Colwill said: “Everyone was rooting for PSG or saying they were going to beat us but it’s not an upset because we know how good we are. If other people don’t believe that then hopefully we have changed their minds now.

“This performance was amazing and we should get the credit we deserve.

“It was a statement victory and in the future, if we keep winning trophies then everyone will give us the love that we deserve.”

PSG had stormed into the final by thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 four days previously.

Having already won four trophies in 2024-25, including the Champions League and a French league and cup double, their determination to complete a historic quintuple seemed clear.

Colwill is convinced the confidence Chelsea will gain from beating such an outstanding side will see them emerge as strong contenders next season.

Cole Palmer was the Chelsea match-winner with two goals and an assist (Adam Hunger/AP)

The 22-year-old said: “I said at the start of this tournament that our plan was to win it and people looked at me as if I was crazy!

“So I’m going to say the exact same thing now going into the Premier League and Champions League. I think we’re ready and we’ll see next season.”

The Club World Cup tournament, the first to be played in an expanded 32-team format, has had its detractors for a range of reasons but Colwill has no doubt the concept is here to stay.

“In the future, I think this will be the biggest trophy of all,” he said. “It will be bigger than the Champions League and we were the first team to win it.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, playing games every four or five days, playing to sold-out stadiums, playing against different teams who you would never normally get a chance to play.

“I might be saying that just because we’re winners now but I really have enjoyed it and it’s been good.

“This is the biggest tournament I’ve ever won. Going into the game I was a bit nervous, thinking it was the biggest game I’ve ever played, but in years to come I will look back and think what a day it’s been.”