Donald Trump joins Chelsea on stage as they celebrate their Club World Cup win

United States President Donald Trump joined Chelsea on stage as they celebrated their Club World Cup success on Sunday.

Cole Palmer scored twice and set up another as the Blues stunned favourites Paris St Germain 3-0 in front of Trump in the final in New York.

Trump, who was briefly booed by some of the 81,118 crowd at the MetLife Stadium, then presented Chelsea with the trophy alongside Gianni Infantino, president of world governing body FIFA, after the game.

After handing the silverware to Chelsea captain Reece James, Trump was then invited to move out of the way by Infantino.

However, he remained in position as James lifted the trophy and the team began their celebrations amid fireworks and confetti.

Chelsea’s victory, the culmination of FIFA’s newly-expanded 32-team tournament, also earned them a jackpot in excess of £90million.

Trump earlier said he had enjoyed the occasion, telling broadcaster DAZN at half-time: “I am having a really great time. Tremendous sport.”