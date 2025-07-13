Alfie Hewett’s Wimbledon reign ended by Tokito Oda in thrilling final

Britain’s Alfie Hewett lost his Wimbledon title to world number one Tokito Oda after an absorbing men’s wheelchair final.

The 27-year-old from Norwich, who won his first Wimbledon crown last year, was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-2 on a packed Court One.

Hewett was four from four on break points as he took the first set in 33 minutes.

He broke Oda again as the Japanese teenager, who beat Hewett in the 2023 final, served for the second set at 5-4.

But Oda broke back before holding to level the match, and then went a double break up in the decider.

Hewett saved two championship points on serve and another in the next game, but Oda converted his fourth to secure his second Wimbledon title after two hours and 16 minutes.

“Last year was obviously such a special moment for me, but I don’t think trophies compare to this atmosphere and this kind of support,” said Hewett.

“Congratulations to Tokito, it was a good battle out there and it’s well deserved.”