Zak Crawley sparks time-wasting row as India angered by last-over antics

England and India were engulfed in a time-wasting row at Lord’s, with Zak Crawley’s antics drawing a furious reaction from visiting captain Shubman Gill.

The tourists had enough time to bowl two awkward overs at the end of day three after being bowled out for 387 – exactly level with England’s first-innings mark.

But Crawley made sure there would only be six deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, eating up valuable seconds by pulling out of his stance on three separate occasions and then calling for the physio after a ball that appeared to make light contact with his glove.

Zak Crawley has his finger checked by England’s physio in the final over (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tempers flared as it became apparent India would not get another over, with Sky Sports issuing an on-air apology after Gill was overheard shouting “grow some f****** balls” and gesticulating crudely.

Crawley and Gill jabbed fingers at each other as they exchanged angry words before the close, with England’s other opener Ben Duckett also joining in from the non-striker’s end.

England’s official X account made light of the tension by posting footage of the final over alongside the words, “always annoying when you can’t get another over in before close”.

Tim Southee, England’s bowling consultant, appeared to accuse Gill of double standards after he delayed the end of the home side’s innings to receive treatment on day two, while India all-rounder Washington Sundar also took time out while batting for an apparent comfort break.

“I’m not sure what they were complaining about when Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday,” said Southee.

“It’s obviously part of the game. It’s always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end and it was an exciting way to finish the day. It was good to see energy from both sides.”

He also offered a poker-faced response when asked about Crawley’s call for treatment.

“He’ll be assessed overnight. Hopefully he’ll be alright to carry on tomorrow,” was his deadpan response.

KL Rahul appeared on behalf of the India team after scoring his sixth Test century and appeared unsurprised by Crawley’s conduct.

“Two overs is a no-brainer with six minutes to go. But it was a bit of theatrics at the end,” he said.

“I know exactly what was going on; everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes.

“We were all pumped up either way because we know how difficult it is for a batter to come in to bat for two overs when you have been in the field all day. Even without that I think we would have been fired up.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan enjoyed the spectacle, telling BBC’s Test Match Special: “It’s as good a piece of time-wasting as I’ve ever seen.

“India can’t complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain. Rahul was off the field and wouldn’t have been able to open the batting. But what great drama and what a great day.”

Another former skipper, Sir Alastair Cook, said: “It’s not the best look for cricket, but we’ll all remember that. Everyone was absolutely enthralled by it and I think the series needed it.

“There are little niggles, you keep poking each other, and eventually something breaks the camel’s back. It makes it such good viewing.”