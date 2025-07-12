Wales fend off Japan fightback to end losing run

Wales held on to end their 18-match losing Test run with a hard-fought 31-22 victory over Japan.

Played under the closed roof of the Noevir Stadium, Wales scored three first-half tries, with Josh Adams opening the scoring and Kieran Hardy going over twice after Lee Seung-sin’s penalty, but Japan struck on the stroke of half-time through Shuhei Takeuchi.

Although Dan Edwards’ penalty extended Wales’ lead, they slipped into trouble as two tries in quick succession from Warner Dearns and Dylan Riley brought Japan back into the game.

However, Edwards crossed with five minutes remaining to seal a much-needed victory for Wales and snap a lengthy losing run to secure a first Test win since beating Georgia at the 2023 World Cup.

Matt Sherratt made four changes from the side beaten by The Brave Blossoms last weekend, with Freddie Thomas, Archie Griffin and Aaron Wainwright lining up alongside Edwards, who was making his first start.

Wales scored the opening try when Blair Murray squeezed through a gap and charged down the pitch before offloading to Adams to cross. Edwards added the conversion.

Japan had a great opportunity when Ichigo Nakakusu eased through the Welsh defence and looked to have played in Michael Leitch, but the flanker was hauled down as Wales recovered.

A mistake allowed Wainwright to pounce on a loose ball before launching a tidy grubber kick up-field for Adams. The winger reached the ball on the try-line but was unable to get a firm grip to ground it and it bounced out of play.

Japan earned their first points of the game from Lee’s penalty kick, but the visitors extended their advantage shortly afterwards from a line-out where the rolling maul reached the edge of the try-line and Hardy was able to reach over and touch down, with Edwards converting.

Faulua Makisi was sent to the sin bin and Wales soon took advantage of their extra man when a great switch in play allowed Adams to cut in from the left and break forward before passing into Hardy, who dived over, with Edwards scoring from the tee.

Japan pulled a try back just before half-time when Takeuchi surged over the line and Lee converted.

Wales suffered an early blow after the break when Nicky Smith was forced off through injury. Gareth Thomas came on, and although Japan started well, it was Wales who struck next as Edwards kicked a penalty.

The hosts then enjoyed a superb build-up of phases which resulted in Dearns powering over the line and following a TMO review the try stood, but Lee’s conversion flew wide of the posts.

Wales suddenly found themselves in trouble as Riley latched onto a sloppy pass and sprinted up the centre of the pitch to cross underneath the posts. Lee converted to reduce the gap to two points.

A cagey end to the game followed, but the visitors piled forward with five minutes to play and a quick move to the left allowed Edwards to cross before converting his own effort to wrap up the win.