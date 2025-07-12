Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres faces disciplinary action for training no-show

Arsenal’s bid to sign Viktor Gyokeres has taken a fresh twist after Sporting Lisbon confirmed he is facing disciplinary action for failing to turn up to training.

The Portuguese club warned Gyokeres’ no-show will make the striker’s possible departure to Arsenal “more complicated”.

Gyokeres, who scored 39 league goals to fire Sporting to the Portuguese title last season, is understood to be at the top of Arsenal’s wishlist.

Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League last season (Zed Jameson/PA)

However, the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee and the 27-year-old has appeared to play his hand by refusing to return for pre-season training.

However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas told Portuguese news agency LUSA, “We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group.

“If they don’t want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we’ll be very comfortable with that for the next three years.

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave.

“No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new striker before the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong, with Arsenal due to play their first match, against AC Milan, on July 23.

Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard has been brought in from Brentford, along with Spain international Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea.

Arsenal are also closing in on a £52million deal for Chelsea’s England forward Noni Madueke.