Rory McIlroy eyes overdue win after moving into share of lead at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy put himself in pole position to win the Scottish Open after he carded a fine four-under par 66 at the Renaissance Club.

The world number two landed five birdies, and just one bogey, to leave him on 11-under par for the tournament, and a share of the overnight lead with American Chris Gotterup.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge are two shots back following rounds of 69, tied for third with Americans Wyndham Clark and Jake Knapp.

McIlroy landed his first birdie at the par-five third before dropping a shot at the seventh. However, he bounced back by picking up a shot on the next hole before further birdies at the 10th and par-three 14th.

Rory McIlroy carded a four-under par 66 on the third day (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

The Northern Irishman appeared in slight trouble on the par-five 16th after a wayward drive ended in the deep rough. But a beautiful approach allowed him to roll in a straight uphill birdie putt.

He set himself up with another birdie chance at the following par three only to see his putt sail agonisingly wide.

A perfect 340-yard tee shot at the concluding hole put him in the driving seat once more, but again his birdie attempt rolled narrowly past the hole.

However, McIlroy’s encouraging performance – with clear signs of him being back at his best – comes at a crucial time with The Open at Royal Portrush to follow next week.

It also marks a significant improvement on McIlroy’s form since he won the Masters in April to complete the Grand Slam.

And he said on Sky Sports: “It is my first realistic chance to win after the Masters.

“I have had a great season but yes, and I have said this before, when you do something you that have dreamt of for your whole life, and then do it, it was a huge moment in my life and career.

“I just need that little bit of time, and to be back here for the last couple of weeks and digest all of it, I feel like I came here for this tournament with renewed enthusiasm and excitement for the rest of the year.”

World number 158 Gotterup equalled the course record with nine birdies in a bogey-free 61 on Friday to start the third day two shots clear.

However, he will start the final day on level terms with McIlroy following a level-par round featuring two birdies and the same number of bogeys.