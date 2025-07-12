Luis Enrique urges PSG to end ‘exceptional season’ with Club World Cup victory

Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique has urged his team of stars to cap their glorious season with victory in Sunday’s Club World Cup final.

The crack French outfit are on the brink of an extraordinary quintuple having won the Champions League as well as three domestic trophies, all while playing exhilarating football, during the 2024-25 campaign.

Only Chelsea stand between them and an historic achievement in New York this weekend.

Ousmane Dembele has shone for PSG this season but Enrique says success has been a collective effort (Mike Egerton/PA)

PSG’s success has come without reliance on stellar individuals, with the club having moved away from their past policy of big-name signings to focus on the collective strength of the group.

“There are 11 stars in this team – we don’t just want one,” said Enrique, alluding to the fact Sunday’s winners will be entitled to wear a gold star on their shirts for the next four years.

“That is what we have and I would say it’s not 11 but 13, 14, 15. That is something we have put together to make the team the star.

“We are heading into the last game of the season with very good vibes and it is important for us to finish this historic season in the best way possible.

“It has been sensational from my players, they have been incredible throughout the year. We have made history and want to keep going.”

Continuing the theme, Enrique was keen to deflect praise from his own role in PSG’s success.

The former Barcelona and Spain manager said: “I am no star. I wasn’t as a player, and I am not now.

“I am enjoying my job and it is marvellous when things go well, because our job allows us to make so many people happy.

“But I have done much better in other times when I faced a lot of criticism. That is no problem for me because I am more motivated when I am criticised than when I am praised.

“As for it being my best season as a coach, it could be – but we need to win on Sunday to cap it off.”

PSG, who thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals, are strong favourites to prevail against a Chelsea side that have defied pre-tournament predictions to reach the final.

But Enrique said: “They won the Conference League, they are improving and have very good players.

“The coach is doing a great job. I really like Enzo Maresca and the type of football he plays.

“It is not going to be an easy match. We will try to give our all, give 100 per cent and finish an exceptional season.”