Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool clinch historic Wimbledon men’s doubles title

British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made Wimbledon history by winning the men’s doubles title.

Cash, 28, and 31-year-old Glasspool beat Australian Rinky Hijikata and David Pel of the Netherlands 6-2 7-6 (3) in the final on Centre Court.

Jonny Marray, Neal Skupski and Henry Patten 12 months ago have all been home winners at Wimbledon in the last 15 years, but all with foreign partners.

Cash and Glasspool are the first all-British pairing to win the title since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey lifted the trophy in 1936.

“When you say that it sounds incredible,” said Glasspool. “It’s been one Brit (winner) the last couple of years, now we’ve given you two Brits.”

Cash and Glasspool have dominated on the grass this summer and, following titles at Queen’s and in Eastbourne, have now won 14 straight matches.

“We’ve played a crazy amount of tennis on grass, there was a lot of pressure on our shoulders,” added Cash.

“It means the world. Our team backed us all the way. To do it here is incredible.”

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were neaten in the men’s wheelchair doubles final (Adam Davy/PA)

In the men’s wheelchair doubles final, Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid lost their title.

The six-time winners and top seeds were upset 7-6 (1) 7-5 on Court One by Martin De La Puente from Spain and Dutchman Ruben Spaargaren.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be out here on an iconic court like this,” said Hewett, 27.

“We’ve got our hands on the trophy a couple of times before, but win or lose it’s always a special feeling playing on home turf.”

Scotland’s Reid, 33, added: “Obviously we are really disappointed. It wasn’t our best performance today but we have to say congratulations to Martin and Ruben.”

Britain’s Oliver Bonding, 18, and American partner Jagger Leach – the son of former women’s champion Lindsay Davenport – lost the boys’ doubles final in a match tie-break against Oskari Paldanius and Alan Wazny.