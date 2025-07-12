Goalkeeper Andre Onana ruled out of Man Utd’s pre-season United States tour

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been ruled out of playing in the club’s pre-season tour of the United States with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international has responded well to initial treatment and will join his team-mates on the flight to America later this month, but he will focus on recovery and will not feature in the Premier League Summer Series.

Altay Bayindir, 27, is expected to deputise during United’s pre-season campaign, which begins with a match against Leeds in Stockholm on July 19 before they head to the US to face West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in a tournament that takes place from July 27 to August 3.

United’s final pre-season friendly will be a match against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9 before they begin the Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal on August 17.

Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 39, signed a new one-year deal to remain with United earlier this week.