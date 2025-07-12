Concussion rules Garry Ringrose out of first Lions Test against Australia

Garry Ringrose is unavailable for the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against Australia on Saturday after head coach Andy Farrell confirmed he was struggling with concussion.

Ringrose suffered a head injury in Wednesday’s victory over the ACT Brumbies and faces a minimum 12-day stand down period, preventing him from taking part in the series opener in Brisbane.

And in an additional setback, Farrell is set to call up cover at hooker after Luke Cowan-Dickie was forced off in Saturday’s 48-0 victory over an AUNZ Invitational XV at Adelaide Oval after appearing to be knocked out during a tackle.

Garry Ringrose suffered a head injury in Wednesday’s victory over the ACT Brumbies (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“Garry had a delayed reaction. He had headaches for a day and it carried on for the next day so he went through concussion protocols and failed those,” Farrell said.

“Unfortunately for him and for us he’s 12 days so that puts him out of the first Test and back in for the midweek game before the second Test (against First Nations & Pasifika XV on July 22).

“You don’t mess around with these things and it is unfortunate for him and everyone else. He’s in good spirits anyway so we crack on.”