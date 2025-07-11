Shropshire Star
Wimbledon in pictures: Behind the scenes at the All England Club

A photographer’s life following the Championships in SW19.

By contributor PA Sport Staff
Published
Supporting image for story: Wimbledon in pictures: Behind the scenes at the All England Club
Jannik Sinner returns a ball on Centre Court on Day 8 eight of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday July 7, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire.RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only – no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos.

A fortnight at Wimbledon is about much more than just tennis, as fans flock to SW19 to sample a unique atmosphere in the sporting world.

From eating strawberries and drinking Pimm’s to celebrity spotting and avoiding the rain, there is plenty to keep punters busy inside the grounds.

Here, PA news agency photographer Jordan Pettit brings you candid moments from the fringes of Wimbledon.

These pictures were taken on a Fuji film camera, using a built in colour preset with a glimmer glass filter.

Groundstaff paint lines on the outside court
Groundstaff apply the finishing touches to the outside courts before fans arrive on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Rufus the Harris's Hawk, used to keep pigeons away from the courts, with handler Donna Davis
Rufus the Hawk, with handler Donna Davis, does his last sweep of the grounds to keep pigeons away (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators walks through the grounds on Day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
With the finishing touches done, spectators can enter the grounds and enjoy a walk through the All England Club (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators pose for photographs outside of Centre Court
Capturing those moments – and looking out for celebrities entering Centre Court – is an important task (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators wearing white trousers and brown shoes
Wimbledon fashion varies…. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A spectator with a tennis ball hat poses for a photograph
…with some unique headwear on display (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Henry Searle bathed in sunlight on Court 4 on Day one
Once play starts, it is the players who are in the spotlight (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Umbrellas hang over the side of Court 16 on Day one
Umbrellas are used in creative ways to make shade when the sun shines (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators shelter from the rain
Before they serve their usual purpose when heavy rain arrives (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators on Court Two enjoy the action
Spectators are engrossed in the action on all of Wimbledon’s 18 courts (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators on Centre Court
But Centre Court is the hottest ticket in town (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators on The Hill at sunset
For those unable to get into the courts, the Hill offers a wonderful atmosphere (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A court official checks the balls on Court 12
New balls please (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators sheltering from the heat
Amid a heatwave, shade and hydration are in demand (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators shelter from the sun on Court Two
And without roofs on the outside courts, people look for respite from the sun (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators with glasses of Pimm’s on The Hill
A trip to Wimbledon is not complete without a glass of Pimm’s (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators looking over Court Four
Some courts have prettier vantage points than others, with the surroundings of Court Four particularly picturesque (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jannik Sinner returns a ball on Centre Court
There is barely a spare seat in the house when the stars take Centre stage…. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Todd Woodbridge and Alicia Molik vs Mansour Bahrami and Zheng Jie on Court 18
…or when the legends roll back the years on Court 18 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Spectators pose for photographs outside of Court 16
Spectators soak in every last moment in the grounds before they head for the exits (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

