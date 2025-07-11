Wimbledon in pictures: Behind the scenes at the All England Club

A fortnight at Wimbledon is about much more than just tennis, as fans flock to SW19 to sample a unique atmosphere in the sporting world.

From eating strawberries and drinking Pimm’s to celebrity spotting and avoiding the rain, there is plenty to keep punters busy inside the grounds.

Here, PA news agency photographer Jordan Pettit brings you candid moments from the fringes of Wimbledon.

These pictures were taken on a Fuji film camera, using a built in colour preset with a glimmer glass filter.

Groundstaff apply the finishing touches to the outside courts before fans arrive on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rufus the Hawk, with handler Donna Davis, does his last sweep of the grounds to keep pigeons away (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

With the finishing touches done, spectators can enter the grounds and enjoy a walk through the All England Club (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Capturing those moments – and looking out for celebrities entering Centre Court – is an important task (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Wimbledon fashion varies…. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

…with some unique headwear on display (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Once play starts, it is the players who are in the spotlight (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Umbrellas are used in creative ways to make shade when the sun shines (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Before they serve their usual purpose when heavy rain arrives (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Spectators are engrossed in the action on all of Wimbledon’s 18 courts (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

But Centre Court is the hottest ticket in town (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

For those unable to get into the courts, the Hill offers a wonderful atmosphere (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

New balls please (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Amid a heatwave, shade and hydration are in demand (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

And without roofs on the outside courts, people look for respite from the sun (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A trip to Wimbledon is not complete without a glass of Pimm’s (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Some courts have prettier vantage points than others, with the surroundings of Court Four particularly picturesque (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

There is barely a spare seat in the house when the stars take Centre stage…. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

…or when the legends roll back the years on Court 18 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)