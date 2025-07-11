Wimbledon in pictures: Behind the scenes at the All England Club

By contributor PA Sport Staff
A fortnight at Wimbledon is about much more than just tennis, as fans flock to SW19 to sample a unique atmosphere in the sporting world.
From eating strawberries and drinking Pimm’s to celebrity spotting and avoiding the rain, there is plenty to keep punters busy inside the grounds.
Here, PA news agency photographer Jordan Pettit brings you candid moments from the fringes of Wimbledon.
These pictures were taken on a Fuji film camera, using a built in colour preset with a glimmer glass filter.