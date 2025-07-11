Wimbledon diary: Leonardo DiCaprio in the crowd and Roger Federer’s still got it

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was on Centre Court to see some titanic men’s semi-finals.

Fellow actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Rami Malek were in the Royal Box along with cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, who 24 hours earlier had rung the bell to signal the start of play at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov gave an emotional update from his hospital bed following the sickening injury he suffered against Jannik Sinner on Monday evening.

Dimitrov on the mend

Bulgarian 19th seed Dimitrov’s Championships ended in heartbreaking fashion.

The 34-year-old was leading world number one Sinner by two sets when he suffered a pectoral injury forcing him to retire.

“Recovery starts now, I’ll see you all soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kartal’s big reveal

Sonay Kartal promised to get a new tattoo after Wimbledon and ended up with two.

A lightning design to mark the moment a clap of thunder greeted her when she first walked on to Centre Court, and the number 329 to remember her Billie Jean King Cup debut.

Kartal became the 329th player to represent Great Britain in either the Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup, the Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup, the Olympics and the Paralympics.

Look who’s back





The 43-year-old enjoyed a crafty hit at his old stomping ground and looked for all the world as though he could probably still make the semi-finals, at least.

Heart of Glasspool





British doubles star Lloyd Glasspool was asked if he and fiancee Sophia Maslin had set a date for their wedding.

“It’s the Friday before Queen’s,” he said. “I really should know the date…”

Quote of the day

“Right now I don’t want to think about Sunday. I just want to enjoy this moment and that I’ve got to a third final in a row” – Carlos Alcaraz after reaching another Wimbledon final.

Picture of the day

Spectators on Henman Hill shelter from the sun (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Saturday’s weather forecast

Sunny with temperatures reaching 31 degrees, according to the Met Office.