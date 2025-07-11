Jofra Archer’s instant impact lights up day two of third Test against India

Jofra Archer needed just three balls to remind England what they have been missing during his long absence, lighting up day two of the third Rothesay Test with a memorable dismissal of India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Archer’s last Test appearance came almost four-and-a-half years ago in February 2021, since when he has suffered stress fractures of the elbow and back and experienced a painful sequence of fitness setbacks.

His eagerly-anticipated return sent a wave of excitement coursing around Lord’s and the impact was instant, following a couple of promising looseners with a fiendish 90mph ball that climbed into Jaiswal’s outside edge and settled in Harry Brook’s hands at second slip.

He celebrated deliriously, sprinting towards square-leg with fists clenched and mouth etched with a broad smile, a moment far too long in the making.

Archer’s opening burst was England’s third fastest new ball spell since tracking data began in 2006, bettered only by Andrew Flintoff and Steven Finn, topping out at over 93mph and averaging 89.8mph.

He did not add a second scalp but his stint of 10-3-22-1 offered enough encouragement that there is more to come from one of the most exciting bowlers of his generation.

The match was finely balanced at stumps, India reached 145 for three in reply to England’s hard-fought 387.

It was also a day to remember for Joe Root, who completed his 37th Test hundred off the first ball of the day and later swooped one-handed at slip to grab a record-breaking catch.

Jofra Archer (centre) needed just three balls to remind England what they have been missing during his long absence (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Root had been level with Rahul Dravid as the most prolific outfield catcher in Test history, but as he snatched number 211 an inch off the ground, he went clear at the top.

He had started the day unbeaten on 99, eyeing his eighth century at the home of cricket – which had broken out in a sea of red for the seventh year in honour of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Having waited overnight, Root wasted no further time as he sprayed the first ball of the morning for four past gully.

There was good news for his batting partner too, England skipper Ben Stokes moving comfortably and with no sign of the apparent groin injury which afflicted him on the first evening.

But England’s early optimism was fractured in devastating fashion as Jasprit Bumrah assumed control with three big wickets in the space of seven balls. Stokes was his first victim for a season’s best of 44, Bumrah darting one back and flattening the off stump.

He returned next over to add Root, the definition of big-game hunting, the centurion dragging down middle stump on the drive.

Chris Woakes provided easy pickings, nicking behind for a first-baller, completing a swift slump from 260 for four to 271 for seven.

Had Jamie Smith been snaffled for five it could have been all-out surrender, but KL Rahul dropped a simple chance off Mohammed Siraj at second slip to kick off a fightback. Smith peeled off 51 at nearly a run-a-ball, continuing his prolific series with a sense of measured simplicity.

A regular supply of singles kept him moving and when the chance came to bash through cover or roll his wrists on a pull, he took it greedily. In doing so he notched up 1,000 Test runs in his 21st innings, level with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock as the fastest wicketkeeper to that mark.

Jamie Smith (third right, wearing helmet) caught out Shubman Gill (not pictured) (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He and Brydon Carse put on 84 for the eighth wicket before the lunch break upset Smith’s rhythm, caught behind off an airy drive at the start of the afternoon session. Carse kept the momentum going as he advanced to 56, bringing up his maiden Test fifty with a sweetly-struck six.

He was last man out after Archer had been clean bowled by Bumrah, completing his five-for, with all eyes reverting to the returning quick as England took the field.

Archer hared in for his first over at the Pavilion End roared on by the fans as he settled immediately into a groove and snapped up the dangerous Jaiswal. It was a quick ball but straightened and stood up off the seam, making it all but unplayable.

There was joy all around, Archer engulfing Shoaib Bashir in a bear hug as the rest of the fielders swarmed. He continued to find an edge despite the reluctance of both pitch and ball but England had to work hard for their wickets.

Stokes, still showing no hint of discomfort, got the better of an intriguing tussle with Karun Nair and Root fell instinctively to his left to secure his history-making catch with one of his better takes.

Smith then made another impressive contribution, standing up to the stumps to Woakes and taking a sharp catch to account for danger man Shubman Gill.

After 585 runs in his first four innings on tour, he was on his way for 16 as Rahul (53no) and Rishabh Pant (19no) took up the tools.