Dan Lawrence hits unbeaten ton as Surrey earn six-wicket win against Glamorgan

Dan Lawrence clubbed a 46-ball century as Surrey sealed a thrilling six-wicket win against Glamorgan to edge closer to a Vitality Blast knockout place.

Batting at number five, Lawrence was unbeaten on 120 – he hit five sixes and 12 fours – to help Surrey close on 224 for four in pursuit of Glamorgan’s 222 for six, with five balls to spare.

Glamorgan pair Colin Ingram (69) and Asa Tribe (56) had both made quick-fire half-centuries for the visitors, but Lawrence, who was undefeated after facing 54 balls, sealed Surrey’s win with a straight six.

Somerset remain in top spot in the South Group after securing their 10th win from 12 matches by beating Kent by five wickets in Canterbury.

Riley Meredith took three for 19 as Kent were restricted to 137 for eight and Somerset cantered to victory, with Tom Abell (34 not out) leading them home at the start of the 18th over.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (52) and skipper Leus du Plooy (54) starred in Middlesex’s 23-run win against Gloucestershire.

Middlesex reached 189 for five and Gloucestershire fell short in their run chase, reaching 166 for seven to fall short, despite a 46-ball 64 from opener D’Arcy Short.

Essex notched just their second win of the season thanks to opener Michael Pepper, who struck an unbeaten 87 off 47 deliveries in their six-wicket win against Sussex in Chelmsford.

Sussex were skittled for 145, with Mohammad Amir (three for 16) the pick of Essex’s bowlers, before Pepper steered the home side to 148 for four in the 17th over.

In the North Group, top two Durham and Lancashire both lost – the latter losing to Roses rivals Yorkshire in Manchester for the first time since 2014 – while wins for the Bears and Northamptonshire left all four on 28 points.

Jonny Bairstow hit 10 sixes in a stunning career best 116 off 54 balls as struggling Yorkshire clinched a 19-run win at Old Trafford.

Opener Bairstow shared 167 with Will Luxton, who finished 90 not out off 46 balls as Yorkshire secured only their fourth win in 11 games this season after setting a target of 236 for six.

Lancashire’s former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler hit a season’s best 55 off 33 balls, but the home side were reduced to 217 for seven.

Nottinghamshire bowler Matthew Montgomery took four for 30 to help bowl Durham all out for 156 at Trent Bridge before Jack Haynes hit an unbeaten 55 for the home side, who cruised to 159 for three in reply.

Matthew Breetzke starred with the bat for Northamptonshire (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bears pair Hassan Ali (three for 32) and Danny Briggs (three for 37) were in dominant form with the ball in their side’s 23-run win against Worcestershire, who mustered 153 all out, while chasing 177 for victory.

Northamptonshire’s Matthew Breetzke (93 off 45), captain David Willey (53) and Saif Zaib, who smashed 53 not out off 20 deliveries, all starred with the bat in their side’s 13-run win against Derbyshire.

The trio helped Northants reach 237 for four and although Derbyshire opener Aneurin Donald thrashed a 21-ball 71, the visitors fell 13 runs short.