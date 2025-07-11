Chris Gotterup shoots 61 to move top of Scottish Open leaderboard

American Chris Gotterup soared to the top of the Scottish Open leaderboard by equalling the course record as Rory McIlroy impressed on day two at the Renaissance Club.

World number 158 Gotterup carded nine birdies in a bogey-free 61 to finish the second round on 11 under par.

England’s Harry Hall sits two strokes off the clubhouse lead after posting a six-under 64 to finish the day in second place.

Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, is joint third alongside Marco Penge following respective rounds of 63 and 67 and Swede Ludvig Aberg, who made eight birdies before bogeying the last for a 65.

McIlroy registered six birdies and one bogey on his way to a second-round 65 to leave him among a handful of players tied for sixth on seven under par.

A week before The Open at Royal Portrush, the Northern Irishman gained five shots in his first seven holes to build on a trio of birdies at the end of his opening round before momentum waned on the back nine.

“The conditions were so good for us this morning,” said McIlroy. “It felt like if you didn’t play that first nine in three or four under, you were losing strokes to the field.

“I did a lot of good things today, a couple of loose shots here and there but overall it was a good day. I’m excited for the weekend, right in contention.”

Gotterup threatened to break 60 after sinking his ninth birdie of the day on the 14th hole but four pars followed.

“It (59) never really crossed my mind,” said the 25-year-old.

“I made the putt on 14 and I was like, all right, I’ve got 16 and obviously 17 and 18 are pretty tough. So I really wanted to get 16.

“I’m not going to complain too much when I make my birdies on a course that isn’t always typically easy.”

US Open champion JJ Spaun is set to miss the cut after three bogeys in a 72 left him two over, while world number one Scottie Scheffler is tied in 21st place after shooting a second round 68 to sit five under.