Carlos Alcaraz roars into another Wimbledon final to keep hat-trick bid alive

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz in four sets to reach another Wimbledon final and move a step closer to a third consecutive title.

The two-time defending champion ousted American fifth seed Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (6) in two hours and 49 minutes on another sweltering day on Centre Court.

He will fancy his chances of completing a ‘three-peat’ as well, having won all five of the grand slam finals he has contested.

The 22-year-old is now on a 24-match winning streak, and also took his scarily impressive career record on grass to 35 wins from 38 matches.

“It was a really difficult match as always when I have to play against Taylor,” he said. “Even tougher with the conditions, it was really hot today.

“I’m just really happy with everything that I’ve done today. I dealt with the nerves – playing here in a semi-final is not easy.

“I’m really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I’m pleased about my level today.”

Carlos Alcaraz is through to another Wimbledon final (Adam Davy/PA)

Unlike during the earlier rounds, Alcaraz came flying out of the blocks with a break in the first game.

He raced through the first set as if had somewhere else to be, dropping just four points on serve – and none behind his first serve – in just 35 minutes.

An hour and a quarter had passed – as well as two interruptions for spectators struggling in the heat – before Fritz got so much as a look at a break point.

Taylor Fritz took the second set but bowed out in four (Mike Egerton/PA)

But at 6-5 Alcaraz had one of his occasional lapses in concentration, a double fault handing Fritz three set points, and one long forehand later the match was level.

After a lengthy changeover Alcaraz got back to business, drawing Fritz into the net before lobbing him for an early break.

This time he dropped just one point on serve all set and broke Fritz again to edge back ahead with exactly two hours on the clock.

The fourth went with serve – including a four-ace game from Fritz – and rumbled into a tie-break.

Taylor Fritz could not force a fifth set (Adam Davy/PA)

A sizzling Fritz backhand winner helped him bring up two set points, but Alcaraz nerveless saw both off and then converted his first match point to roar into a sixth grand slam final.

“Right now I don’t want to think about Sunday,” he added. “I just want to enjoy this moment and that I’ve got to a third final in a row.

“I will have to time think about Sunday, I’m going to watch the other semi-final as well and let’s see.”